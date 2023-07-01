Two held, six kg ganja seized 

July 01, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Commissioner’s Task Force (South-East) and Kulsumpura police arrested two peddlers for alleged possession of ganja. The police recovered six kilograms of the contraband from them.

Police said 28-year-old Sunil Singh, a pan shop owner and Ganesh idol maker from Dhoolpet, was arrested with four kg ganja near Jiaguda while attempting to sell it to a customer.

Further enquiry revealed that he had purchased his stock from 29-year-old Nanda Kishore Singh, an electrician and food delivery boy from Asif Nagar. Another two kg was recovered from him.

It was said that Nanda Kishore Singh had purchased the six kg contraband from Sileru, Vishakapatnam at ₹4000 per kg and was selling it here at a premium.