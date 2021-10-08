Two held on cheating charge

Hyderabad

08 October 2021 00:07 IST

Directors of Adwaitha Global Business Pvt. Ltd. ( formerly M/s Nisarga Corporation) were arrested by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station in connection with a cheating case on Thursday.

The accused -- Aahlad Nagappa and Swathi Nagappa, cheated Jupudi Sandeep Kumar of Manikonda and eight others by collecting huge amounts on the pretext of investments in their ‘fake’ firms and cheated them to a tune of ₹7 crore, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty.

