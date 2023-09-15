HamberMenu
Two held on charge of selling drugs

September 15, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of L.B. Nagar along with Vanasthalipuram police nabbed two men from Rajasthan for procuring and selling poppy straw and opium in Hyderabad. Officials seized seven kilograms of poppy straw and 70 grams of opium from them.

Police identified the accused as Chaina Ram, 20, a carpenter, and Rana Ram, 30, who runs a hardware shop. They were sourcing the contraband from one Poor Singh Rajput of Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, who is currently at large. 

“Chaina Ram resorted to selling drugs in Hyderabad due to financial problems and came in contact with Poor Singh, a supplier. He was purchasing poppy straw and opium and selling it to needy customers in and around the city,” said the police. He purchases the contraband for ₹50,000 per kilogram and sells it for ₹4 lakh per kilogram.

On Wednesday evening, based on a tip off, the police apprehended Chaina Ram and Rana Ram at Sushma Crossroad in Vanasthalipuram along with the contraband. 

