Telangana

Two held, LSD blots seized

The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Malakpet Police apprehended a drug peddler and abuser, and seized 63 LSD blots, from their possession.

They were apprehended near MRR Bar, Dilsukhnagar. Police also seized a car and two mobile phones, all worth ₹ 1.89 lakh from the possession of the accused.

While the peddler Hafeez Ramlan (27), a mobile technician hails from Electronic City, Bengaluru, his customer K. Ashok Kumar Raj (25) hails from Muthyalapadu, Vijayawada.

Hafeez procures LSD stamps for ₹ 1,500 per blot in Bengaluru, and supplies the same for ₹ 3,000 each for customers in Hyderabad. On credible information, they were apprehended on Friday evening, police said.


