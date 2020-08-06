Two held for watching child porn in Hyderabad

Two youngsters were arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police for allegedly downloading and watching child pornography.
Based the information provided by the Crime Investigation Department, the Cyber Crime police tracked and arrested Mohammad Feroz, a private employee from Tarnaka, and Prashanth, an unemployed youth from Kachiguda.
The CID gets information about the offenders from the National Crime Records Bureau, which get inputs from various law enforcement agencies from across the world.
Cyber Crime police said that they were tracking seven people, who accessed child pornography.
Based on the jurisdiction, the CID sends information to local police, who in turn arrest the offenders.
Sources said that in 2019 alone, Telangana police got 612 cyber tip lines on those browsing banned pornography.
