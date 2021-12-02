Two held for trying to smuggle foreign currency

Hyderabad

02 December 2021 18:42 IST

Two passengers who attempted to smuggle foreign currency were detained by Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on Wednesday.

The accused passengers were bound for Dubai by Air India flight No. AI951. The officials seized 89,500 Saudi Arabian Riyals and 2,900 UAE Dirhams equivalent to ₹ 17.75 lakh from the accused passengers. Further investigation is ongoing.

