Two held for supplying ganja

Hyderabad police on Thursday announced the arrest of two persons who were found in possession of five kilograms of ganja.

The accused – K. Laxmi Narasimha (22) alias Chinna, a food delivery executive with Zomato from BK Guda, and G. Sai Kumar (23), GHMC vehicle driver from Fathenagar – were apprehended by the Commissioner’s Task Force (west zone) team at BK Guda. A scooter was also seized from their possession. “They were supplying the contraband to the needy customers,” police said.