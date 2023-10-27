Two held for stealing ammunition and magazines from CRPF constable in Hyderabad

October 27, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have recovered a stolen backpack containing 60 rounds of ammunition for Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifle and three magazines. The bag belonged to a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable.

The police arrested two individuals—Nakkeni Ananda Murthy (21) and Rachamalla Satyanarayana (65), a former private security guard—in connection with the case.

Ananda Murthy allegedly stole the bag from CRPF constable Sidharth Singh on platform number 10 of Secunderabad railway station on October 24. “CCTV footage showed Murthy walking away with the bag. When he was nabbed at Gandhi Nagar metro station, however, the bag was not found on him,” said the officials.

During questioning, they learnt that Murthy had tried to sell the bag to a few people before leaving the contents open at the metro station area. “Satyanarayana saw the items and picked it up. We suspected Satyanarayana after we saw him leaving the place carrying a heavy bag, following which he was picked up and the ammunition and magazines were recovered from him,” added the officials.

