Two held for stabbing man with glass shards at Secunderabad railway station

April 28, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday arrested two men for attacking a passenger on platform number three of Secunderabad Railway Station last week.

Shaikh Arif alias Sonu Lala (27) and Syed Ashwaq alias Asshu Don (25) were arrested by the GRP for attacking Md. Zubair Shaik on April 21, 2024 when he was travelling from Nanded to Hyderabad.

“They nursed a grudge towards Mr. Zubair owing to previous enmity. They hatched a plan to kill him at the railway station and stabbed him with glass shards on the back and torso,” said the officials.  

They were booked under the Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and were arrested late on Saturday night.

