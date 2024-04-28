GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two held for stabbing man with glass shards at Secunderabad railway station

April 28, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday arrested two men for attacking a passenger on platform number three of Secunderabad Railway Station last week.

Shaikh Arif alias Sonu Lala (27) and Syed Ashwaq alias Asshu Don (25) were arrested by the GRP for attacking Md. Zubair Shaik on April 21, 2024 when he was travelling from Nanded to Hyderabad.

“They nursed a grudge towards Mr. Zubair owing to previous enmity. They hatched a plan to kill him at the railway station and stabbed him with glass shards on the back and torso,” said the officials.  

They were booked under the Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and were arrested late on Saturday night.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.