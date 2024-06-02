ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for snatching chains from RTC passengers in Hyderabad

Published - June 02, 2024 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two autorickshaw drivers, involved in five chain snatching cases across Hyderabad, were arrested by the Afzalgunj police. Officials seized two stolen gold chains from them.  The accused, Abdul Mannan (28) and Md. Khadeer (25), both auto drivers, confessed their involvement in two chain snatchings in Afzalgunj, two in RC Puram and one in Miyapur. “They target men getting off RTC buses in the city and snatch the chains by standing on the footboard of the vehicle. The victims realise the con only after deboarding. We started a probe after two such complaints were received in May and nabbed the duo,” said ACP of Sultan Bazar K. Shankar.

