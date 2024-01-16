GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two held for smuggling diesel from Karnataka to Telangana

January 16, 2024 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Kondurgu police of Cyberabad arrested two men for illegally transporting diesel from Karnataka and supplying it in Hyderabad to different companies in Amangal. Police said they bought it from a supplier in Adki, Karnataka.

The accused, Matta Anand Kumar, 37, hatched a plan with Jetawat Shekar Naik, 32, an oil tanker driver, to sell the smuggled fuel to locals at higher price. They contacted Srinivas, owner of Sri Krishna Filling Station in Adki village, to provide them diesel in bulk, said Shadnagar ACP, N. Ch. Ranga Swamy.

“The duo bought the fuel for ₹88 a litre and were selling it to their close contacts at ₹95 per litre, against the government rates of ₹97.82 per litre in Hyderabad. They were smuggling around 15,000 to 20,000 litres of diesel per trip from Adki, which is around 83 km from Kondurgu in Mahabubabad district,” said the official.

They were arrested following a complaint by B. Venkatesh Prasad, Deputy Tahsildar in the office of Enforcement Civil Supplies, Shadnagar.

Cyberabad police said they have identified some buyers from the city, including Siddarth, Anudeep, Sourab, Akshith, Shiva Reddy, Yadagiri Rao, Surya and Devendra Reddy who were involved in ready-mix manufacturing companies and crusher units. “Efforts are on to trace and nab the gang as well as also the supplier,” said Mr.Ranga Swamy.

The accused were booked under 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of IPC Section 7 of the Essential Commodities (EC) Act. 

gangs & organised crime / Telangana

