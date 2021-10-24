Two held for selling ganja

Hyderabad

24 October 2021 19:53 IST

Two drug peddlers who were in possession of ganja were arrested by the Habeeb Nagar police here on Sunday. Police seized 900 grams of ganja from the accused, Arjun Singh (39), a pan shop owner from Dhoolpet and K Ramakrishna (21) from Jummerath Bazar of Nampally.

While performing area patrolling at Bharat ground, the police team noticed three persons exchanging ganja and tried to catch them. While the main seller Dinesh Singh from Mangalhat managed to escape from the spot, the other two were caught and booked,” Joint Commissioner of Police (West zone) AR Srinivas said.

