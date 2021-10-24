Telangana

Two held for selling ganja

Two drug peddlers who were in possession of ganja were arrested by the Habeeb Nagar police here on Sunday. Police seized 900 grams of ganja from the accused, Arjun Singh (39), a pan shop owner from Dhoolpet and K Ramakrishna (21) from Jummerath Bazar of Nampally.

While performing area patrolling at Bharat ground, the police team noticed three persons exchanging ganja and tried to catch them. While the main seller Dinesh Singh from Mangalhat managed to escape from the spot, the other two were caught and booked,” Joint Commissioner of Police (West zone) AR Srinivas said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2021 7:54:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/two-held-for-selling-ganja/article37151480.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY