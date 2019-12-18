Two held for raping a minor in Gadwal

Two youngsters from Aieeja mandal in Jogulamba-Gadwal district were arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl, police said on Wednesday.

According to Aieeja sub-inspector Jagadish, the offence took place around 3 p.m. on Tuesday after the prime accused, Narender Reddy (22), a farm labourer, invited the 15-year-old victim to his house. “He locked the doors and forced himself on her,” he said.

Later, Reddy called his friend Taianna (22) for joining him in the offence. However, the victim’s parents noticed Taianna entering Reddy’s house and broke open the door, only to see their daughter in a shocking state.

Based on their complaint, Aieeja police registered a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.