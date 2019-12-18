Two held for raping a minor in Gadwal

Two youngsters from Aieeja mandal in Jogulamba-Gadwal district were arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl, police said on Wednesday.
According to Aieeja sub-inspector Jagadish, the offence took place around 3 p.m. on Tuesday after the prime accused, Narender Reddy (22), a farm labourer, invited the 15-year-old victim to his house. “He locked the doors and forced himself on her,” he said.
Later, Reddy called his friend Taianna (22) for joining him in the offence. However, the victim’s parents noticed Taianna entering Reddy’s house and broke open the door, only to see their daughter in a shocking state.
Based on their complaint, Aieeja police registered a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.