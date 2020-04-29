Two held for rape, murder of Wanaparthy minor

Two days after the body of a 17-year-old girl was left at the government hospital in Pebbair in Wanaparthy, Veepangandla police on Wednesday arrested two youngsters in connection with the case.

The duo identified as Chatamoni Sai Krishna (24) and Pulamoni Vijay (22) from Kalwakole village in Nagarkurnool, were accused of kidnap, rape and murder of the minor girl, said Wanaparthy SP Apoorva Rao.

“For the past two years, Sai Krishna was sexually assaulting the victim with false promises of love and marriage and 20 days ago he got engaged with another woman. He hatched a plan with his friend Vijay Kumar to eliminate the victim,” she said.

While, Vijay Kumar convinced and brought the girl to a mango grove in Govardhanagiri village, where the prime accused sexually assaulted and forced her to consume cool drink laced with poison.

“With the help of farm owner Balamoni Babu, Sai Krishna shifted the victim to Pebbair government hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, following which he accused fled from the spot,” the officer said.