Telangana

Two held for peddling opium

The accused are Mangi Lal (22) and Om Prakash (26), both residents of Gayathri Nagar at Boduppal and natives of Barmer district in Rajasthan. Another accused Rahul is still at large.

As part of proactive action against drug peddlers, the SOT received information and busted the drug syndicate. The team constituted acted swiftly and apprehended Mangi Lal and Om Prakash. “The duo were actively supplying narcotic substance. On Monday while handing over the contraband to their customer, our team apprehended them near VT Kaman, Uppal Bus Stop,” police said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2022 8:08:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/two-held-for-peddling-opium/article38392638.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY