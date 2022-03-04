Two held for peddling ganja

The sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) apprehended two drug peddlers and recovered 1.2 kilograms of ganja from their possession.

The accused were identified as Laddu Singh, 33, and A. Akash Singh, 28, both residents of Dhoolpet.

Acting on a tip-off, the team apprehended them near Nice Cafe at Karwan while they were waiting for customers.

The duo were handed over to Kulsumpura police for further investigation.