Two held for peddling drugs in Hyderabad, two on the run

February 08, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Madhapur Police on Thursday seized 21.788 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine) and 874.316 grams of ganja near Shilpa Park on Kondapur Main Road.

The police have identified four suspects in this case, of which two men—Maram Pavan Kumar and Adarsh Kumar Singh of Kondapur—were arrested on Thursday, the police said.

The investigating officers are trying to ascertain if Adarsh, a food deliveryman, used his occupation as a means to build contacts for selling drugs. “Two others, identified as Chandru from Guntur and Vikram from Bengaluru, are on the run. Efforts are on to trace them,” an official told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 1,360 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 in Telangana in 2023, out of which 1,273 were related to ganja. A quantity of 25,260 kg ganja was seized and 1,240 ganja plants destroyed, according to Telangana State’s annual round-up report. A total of 2,583 accused were arrested during the year in connection with the cases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.