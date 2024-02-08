GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two held for peddling drugs in Hyderabad, two on the run

Police trying to find out whether one of the accused, a food deliveryman, used his job as means to build contacts and sell drugs

February 08, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur

The Madhapur Police on Thursday seized 21.788 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine) and 874.316 grams of ganja near Shilpa Park on Kondapur Main Road.

The police have identified four suspects in this case, of which two men—Maram Pavan Kumar and Adarsh Kumar Singh of Kondapur—were arrested on Thursday, the police said.

The investigating officers are trying to ascertain if Adarsh, a food deliveryman, used his occupation as a means to build contacts for selling drugs. “Two others, identified as Chandru from Guntur and Vikram from Bengaluru, are on the run. Efforts are on to trace them,” an official told The Hindu.

A total of 1,360 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 in Telangana in 2023, out of which 1,273 were related to ganja. A quantity of 25,260 kg ganja was seized and 1,240 ganja plants destroyed, according to Telangana State’s annual round-up report. A total of 2,583 accused were arrested during the year in connection with the cases.

