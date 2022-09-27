Two held for murder of Karimnagar astrologer in May

The Commissioner’s Task Force (West) on Monday arrested two persons and detected several offences, including the murder of an astrologer in Karimnagar in May, allegedly committed by them.

The duo, Koneti Gyaneshware and Neelam Srinivas, were nabbed in Ameerpet where they had come to sell off the stolen gold.

Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) A.R. Srinivas said the duo got acquainted while they were lodged in Khammam jail for previous offences. They planned to commit thefts and invest the amounts from it in the share market to earn and overcome financial as well as family problems.

Accused Srinivas suggested Gyaneshware that murdering astrologer Chelpoori Pedda Swamy of Thimmapur, Karimanagar, whom he had known, would be profitable. Srinivas moved to Karimnagar and in the guise of serving the astrologer at the ashram, along with the other, throttled him. They could only steal a gold earring and ₹32,000 from the place.

The duo took to chain snatchings in Vijayawada and also stole a motorcycle in Suryapet. Police said the accused were involved in cases registered at SR Nagar, Penamaluru, Suryapet and Karimnagar.