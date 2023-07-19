HamberMenu
Two held for mortgaging rented cars; 15 four-wheelers recovered

July 19, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Uppal Police of Rachakonda nabbed two men for cheating in the guise of renting out cars and later mortgaging them with fake documents. Officials seized 15 four-wheelers from the two. 

Police said that the accused, Bollu Rajesh, 37, and Banoth Narender, 26, illegally earned ₹30 lakh through this fraud. All the 15 vehicles, including 10 SUVs, worth ₹2.5 crore, were recovered from the mortgage merchants.

“The men hatched a plan to earn easy money by cheating and started posing as bank vendors to rent cars. They would offer Rs 60,000 per month as rent and take the vehicle, before escaping by changing contact numbers. The GPS systems of the vehicle are first taken out and they would then mortgage the vehicle with known merchants,” explained the police. 

