Telangana

Two held for manufacturing zarda products illegally

The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone team, along with Chandrayangutta police raided a zarda manufacturing unit at Chandrayangutta and apprehended two persons.

The accused are Mohd Sikander from GM Colony, Chandrayangutta and Mohd Parvez Alam from Mallepally. They were manufacturing banned zarda products illegally. Police seized banned products worth ₹ 3 lakh.

The apprehended persons along with the seized material were handed over to Chandrayangutta police for further investigation.


