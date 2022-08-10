Two held for manufacturing synthetic narcotic drugs 

Police raided their lab and seized several materials

Police raided their lab and seized several materials

The Uppal police and Bhongir special operations team arrested two persons, allegedly for manufacture of synthetic narcotic substances through a laboratory in IDA Uppal.

The police seized 3.6 kg of liquid narcotic substance, 53 grams of synthetic drug, one LSD blot and a cocaine capsule. Police said Akshaj Molecular Research Private Limited was engaged in secret preparation of synthetic drugs and was selling them to customers. The police raided the laboratory and the house of the organisers and seized several materials.

Both the accused, Pulicherla Srinivas Reddy of Guntur and Nampally Lenin Babu of Nalgonda, were in the drug business. The former was a B. Pharmacy graduate from Mysore and the latter a post-graduate in Organic Chemistry from Warangal.

Police said the duo used certain chemicals to prepare Ephredine, a nervous system stimulant, and further processed it at high temperature, added more chemicals and prepared Methamphetamine in liquid and crystal form.

Another accused Napolean of Chennai, police said, was not available for examination. All the accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.