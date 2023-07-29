HamberMenu
Two held for impersonating High Court judge, gunman 

July 29, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A realtor from Karimnagar who was cheating people as an Additional Civil Judge of the Telangana High Court, while an ex-serviceman posed as his gunman, was arrested by Malkajgiri’s Special Operations Teams (SOT) and Uppal police. Officials said that the duo would offer to do land settlements outside the court and quoted lakhs of rupees for the work.

Police said that they nabbed the realtor, Namala Narender, 31, and ex-serviceman Chikkam Madhu Sudhan Reddy, 41, while seizing one pistol, five live rounds and a four-wheeler from them. 

“Narender, who was involved in nine cases of property offences in the past, started posing as an Assistant District Judge of Telangana State. In this regard, a case was registered at Khammam Rural police station against him and he was sent to jail,” said the police.

However, after his release, he hired a web designer in Ameerpet to create his fake profile as Additional Civil Judge at the Telangana High Court and started cheating innocent people by hiring Madhu Sudhan as his personal gunman. 

“In 2021, he took ₹10 lakh from a person in Vanasthalipuram with an assurance of clearing his land mutation issue at Khanapur village, in Mahabubabad. However, after taking the money, he started avoiding the calls and messages,” added the police.

On Saturday morning, the Uppal Police and SOT Malkajgiri apprehended the duo. It was also revealed that Madhu Sudhan did not have a licence to carry the weapon.

