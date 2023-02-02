HamberMenu
Two held for illegally transporting cattle

February 02, 2023 03:31 am | Updated 03:31 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police on Wednesday rescued 74 cattles, including 51 cows and 23 bulls, of which eight were found dead. The cattles were allegedly being transported to a slaughter house in Bahadurpura and they were rescued after the lorry was stopped at Shamshabad during routine vehicle checking. 

Dasari Apparao, the Sub Inspector of RGIA police said that the lorry was stopped near Kishanguda flyover and two men, Syed Javid and Ibrahim Khan, were caught transporting the cattles into the city from Yeluru. “Upon investigation, it was revealed that they were hired as drivers by Md Imran and were asked to transport the cattles to a slaughter house in Bahadurpura,” said the official. 

