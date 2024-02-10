Two held for growing ganja plant at home

February 10, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A man was caught growing a ganja plant at his residence in Bhudevi Hills in Jagadgirigutta by the Special Operations Teams (SOT ) of Balanagar.

Police said that Dilip Kumar Shah, 40, a native of Bihar residing in Hyderabad, was growing the plant to prepare drug-laced drinks ahead of Holi. “The plant was eight feet tall and it took him three months to carefully grow it in the secluded corner of his residence,” said the officials.

He was caught by the SOT officials and handed over to the Jagadgirigutta police for further inspection.

In a similar case, the Chandanagar police also arrested a man, identified as M. Anand, 42, for growing a 5.5 feet tall ganja plant. Officials seized the plant from his residence in Gopinagar Colony.