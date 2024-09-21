Two held for gang rape of elderly woman

The Medchal police arrested two men for sexually assaulting a 64-year-old woman in Bandamadharam village, late on Thursday.

The accused Dippala Venkat Rao, 26, a lineman, and Syed Nawaz, 20, an electricity bill collector for Railapur and Girmapur villages, were caught at Medchal bus stand while they were trying to escape.

The incident came to light after a dial 100 call on September 20. Following this, the police recorded the statement of the victim who was undergoing treatment in Medchal Community Health Centre.

As per the statement, the victim, a widow, was alone at her residence when her neighbour Venkat approached her around 8.30 p.m. on Thursday with a request to cook rice for his daughter as his wife was not home. She agreed and went to his home. Meanwhile, Nawaz came to the house and the two started drinking alcohol.

“As the victim was leaving his house, Venkat asked her to serve food for them and also forced her to sleep in his house with his daughter. He forcibly made her drink alcohol after which the duo sexually assaulted her,” the police said.

The accused fled from the spot, and the locals, on seeing the victim’s condition, shifted her to the Medchal CHC and called the police.