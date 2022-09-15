Two held for drugging, raping minor

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
September 15, 2022 21:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly drugging and raping a 14-year-old girl in two different hotels.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Syed Niamath Ahmed (26) and Syed Ravish Ahmed Mehdi (20), residents of Shah Colony.

Police said that the accused took the minor girl to the hotels, both on the OYO platform, allegedly gave her intoxicants and reportedly raped her. The duo were arrested from their respective residences and interrogated. Police claimed that the accused confessed to the crime. They were brought to the police station where a confessional statement was taken and later sent to judicial remand. A four wheeler was also confiscated from Niamath’s possession.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The case came to light when the victim’s mother approached the South Zone Police with a complaint stating the victim left her house around 7.45 p.m. on September 12 and did not return. She informed the police that she suspected her daughter was kidnapped.

Police said that they received credible evidence and rushed to the MGBS nala where they reportedly found the victim. The victim informed the police about what had happened and also identified the accused.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to police, a case was booked under Section 376 DA of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 read with section Section 5 of the POCSO Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app