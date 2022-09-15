Two held for drugging, raping minor

HYDERABAD

Two persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly drugging and raping a 14-year-old girl in two different hotels.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Syed Niamath Ahmed (26) and Syed Ravish Ahmed Mehdi (20), residents of Shah Colony.

Police said that the accused took the minor girl to the hotels, both on the OYO platform, allegedly gave her intoxicants and reportedly raped her. The duo were arrested from their respective residences and interrogated. Police claimed that the accused confessed to the crime. They were brought to the police station where a confessional statement was taken and later sent to judicial remand. A four wheeler was also confiscated from Niamath’s possession.

The case came to light when the victim’s mother approached the South Zone Police with a complaint stating the victim left her house around 7.45 p.m. on September 12 and did not return. She informed the police that she suspected her daughter was kidnapped.

Police said that they received credible evidence and rushed to the MGBS nala where they reportedly found the victim. The victim informed the police about what had happened and also identified the accused.

According to police, a case was booked under Section 376 DA of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 read with section Section 5 of the POCSO Act.