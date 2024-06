The Central Zone task force arrested two men for allegedly organising cricket betting and seized ₹25.55 lakh in cash from them. The accused were identified as Mohd Abdul Sohail (28) and Md Farhatullah (55). According to the police, they organised the betting at Maruthi Nagar in IS Sadan area for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup march between India and South Africa. Apart from the cash, a laptop and three cell phones were also seized. The duo and the seized items were handed over to the IS Sadan police.

