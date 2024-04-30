ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for bike and auto theft in Warangal

April 30, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Warangal

The Hindu Bureau

The Mattewada police on Tuesday arrested two individuals involved in separate cases of autorickshaw and bike thefts. The suspects have been identified as Mohammed Sadiq and Konka Kiran, both residents of the city.

The accused, along with one Gunna alias Rakesh, who is at large, targeted parked autorickshaws and bikes in Warangal. They turned to thieving to make quick money, the police said.

They were apprehended during a routine vehicle check conducted by the police. ACP Nandiram Naik said the police seized three autorickshaws and one bike from their possession.

