GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two held for bike and auto theft in Warangal

April 30, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Warangal

The Hindu Bureau

The Mattewada police on Tuesday arrested two individuals involved in separate cases of autorickshaw and bike thefts. The suspects have been identified as Mohammed Sadiq and Konka Kiran, both residents of the city.

The accused, along with one Gunna alias Rakesh, who is at large, targeted parked autorickshaws and bikes in Warangal. They turned to thieving to make quick money, the police said.

They were apprehended during a routine vehicle check conducted by the police. ACP Nandiram Naik said the police seized three autorickshaws and one bike from their possession.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.