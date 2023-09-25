ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for attempting to steal laddu from Ganesh pandal in Hyderabad

September 25, 2023 07:19 am | Updated 07:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two teenagers were arrested by the L.B.Nagar police on Saturday for attempting to steal a laddu from a Ganesh pandal.

Police said the two boys, G. Anjaiah and B. Mahesh, both aged 19, along with two more juveniles, tried to steal the laddu from a Ganesh pandal at Raghavendra Nagar colony on Saturday night. “The locals noticed them sneaking around and caught them while they were attempting to steal the laddu. They were handed over to the local police station,” said police.

 A case has been booked against them.

