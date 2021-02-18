Two held for aiding Maoists

The Dummugudem police on Thursday arrested two persons on charge of supplying explosive materials to Maoists.
The police identified the arrested persons as Muthu Nagaraju, 44, of Addakal village in Wanaparthy district, and Kommaraju Kanakaiah, 31, of Turkapalli village in Medchal district.
A joint patrolling team of the police and the CRPF personnel nabbed them while they were allegedly moving surreptitiously at Sitanagaram village near the famous pilgrim centre of Parnashala in Dummugudem mandal on Thursday early morning, police sources said.
Explosive materials including 400 electrical detonators, 500 non-electrical detonators, 400 gelatin sticks and 500 meters of fuse wire were seized from the possession of the duo.
Police said Nagaraju was earlier arrested on similar charges of supplying explosive substances once in Bhadrachalam Agency by the Charla police in 2019 in the State and by the Anantapur district police in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in 2020.
