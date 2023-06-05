Two held for abducting toddler, seven-month-old baby 

June 05, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Mahankali police on Sunday arrested two persons, in a matter of a few hours, after they reportedly abducted a three-and-a-half-year-old baby from the footpath near Paradise traffic signal.

According to reports, at around 3.30 a.m., a burqa-clad woman and man with a long beard who came in an auto rickshaw lifted the baby from the footpath where she was sleeping along with her family.

The baby’s father Megharaj Kaley, hailing from Gulbarga in Karnataka, had been selling balloons and other articles at traffic signals for livelihood, and the family was dwelling on the footpath by the night.

The police swung into action after he complained to the police at 4.15 a.m. Several teams were formed, and details of the auto used for kidnapping the baby from the CCTVs were crucial in tracing them.

The man, the police identified was, Sheik Imran, an auto driver from Falaknuma, and the woman as Parveen of Nizamabad.

According to the police, the duo while abducting the baby, also kidnapped another seven-month-old from Hanuman Tekdi, Sultan Bazaar. It was found that they were preparing to sell the babies for Rs. 2 lakh each, to meet their lifestyle needs.