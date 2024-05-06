ADVERTISEMENT

Two held at Secunderabad for smuggling drugs in train

May 06, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Secunderabad Railway Station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) nabbed two drug peddlers while they were smuggling 34 kgs of marijuana from Visakhapatnam to Delhi via Hyderabad at Secunderabad railway station on Saturday.

Officials said that the duo, identified as 25-year-old Vikesh and 19-year-old Akash Kumar were carrying the contraband in two luggage trolleys. The drug was estimated to be worth around ₹8.5 lakh. They packed and concealed the drug in two luggage trolleys and boarded the Rajdhani Express to Delhi.

Police said that they purchased the marijuana for low rate from local drug peddlers in agency areas of Visakhapatnam and had planned to sell it to consumers in Delhi at a higher rate. 

