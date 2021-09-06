Two held, 37.98 kg of stolen silver recovered in Mancherial

Two former convicts had planned, executed the theft, says police

With the arrest of two inter-State offenders, the Mancherial police of Ramagundam Commissionerate claims to have cracked the burglary case in which 49 kilograms of silver ornaments worth ₹ 20 lakh was stolen from a jewellery shop in the town on the night of August 22.

They recovered 37.98 kilograms of silver bars from the arrested accused, Anil alias Anil Das (22), a tea stall owner from Jojawar village in Pali district of Rajasthan and Prem Parvaj alias Arjun Soni (32), a private employee from Karansinghchali of Pali district.

“With the help of technical and scientific evidence, we served 41A CrPC notice to the accused and asked to appear in Mancherial by September 4, but they did not. So on credible information they were caught by our special teams and stolen property was recovered from them,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mancherial, Akhil Mahajan said.

Further explaining the details of the case, the ACP said that on the intervening night of August 22 and August 23, the duo gained entry into the Sri Vasavi Jewellery by making a hole in the rear wall and then opened the inside shutter. “They slashed the CCTV camera cables and decamped with 49 kgs of silver and the digital video recorded (DVR) from the shop,” Mr Mahajan said, adding that they also tried to open the gold ornaments locker but in vain.

Based on the complaint lodged by the shop owner, Kande Vishwanatham, a case was registered and a special team was formed to nab the accused persons. He said that both, Anil and Prem, had criminal backgrounds and met befriended in the prison in Rajasthan. After releasing from jail, about four months ago, they went to Mancherial with an intention to commit theft in a major jewellery shop to ‘settle their lives.’

“They took a room on rent in the town and did reconnaissance of Sri Vasavi jewellery shop and its premises and decided to commit the offence,” the officer said.