Two held, 3 grams of MDMA seized

Hyderabad

13 November 2021 19:30 IST

Two persons were arrested by Madhapur police here on Friday with three grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

The accused are Mohammed Been Hassan Kolani (50), a realtor from Kotla Alija, Charminar, and Kondle Rakesh (39), a cloud engineer from Erramanzil Colony. Police also seized ₹16,000, three mobile phones and a car from their possession.

“Investigation revealed that they purchased drugs from known persons in Mumbai,” Madhapur in-charge DCP M. Venkateshwarlu said.

