Two held, 14kg ganja seized

Afzalgunj police along with Commissioner’s Task Force team on Friday arrested two persons — Amal Poddar and Sumangal Mandal hailing from Odisha — at the MGBS metro station parking area and seized some 14 kilograms of ganja from them.

According to police, they were transporting ganja from Malkangiri of Odisha to Hyderabad, in a bid to earn easy money.

Earlier, during September last year, accused Poddar was caught by Kattangur police in Nalgonda district while he was transporting ganja by bus. After his release from prison this March, he had gone back to his native village and met Mandal and sought help in transporting and selling the contraband. They had agreed on sharing the profit, procured 14 kilograms of ganja, packed them in luggage bags and reached MGBS, the police said.

The accused were booked under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.