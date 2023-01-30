Two habitual house burglars nabbed 

January 30, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Kushaiguda police arrested two habitual house burglars who allegedly were involved in seven thefts in the limits, including four committed during this month.

Arresting Chalagani Suresh, Marri Ravi Kumar and Kuvvarapu Ajay, all hailing from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, the police recovered two kilograms of silver ornaments, a stolen motorcycle and other material.

Both Suresh and Ravi Kumar had a criminal history and were accused in 25 and 12 cases respectively, the police said.