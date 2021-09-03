Two govt. school teachers test positive

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

03 September 2021 22:01 IST

Student turnout improves in State-run schools

A teacher of the Mandal Parishad Primary school at Govindapuram in Pinapaka mandal on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 prompting the authorities to conduct COVID-19 tests for all the 15 students of the school on Friday.

Sources said that all the students have tested negative for COVID-19. The teacher, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, quarantined herself at her home. She was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 during the vaccination drive held for teachers in the recent past.

The school education authorities are making alternative arrangements to run the physical classes for the students at the Gram Panchayat building by deputing another teacher.

According to sources, a teacher of a Mandal Parishad School in Bhadrachalam reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The teacher was advised to follow the mandatory home quarantine, sources added.

Meanwhile, the student turnout has slightly increased in the government/local body schools in the district on the third day of reopening of schools for in-person instruction.

While the State-run schools recorded more than 50% attendance, the private schools witnessed low attendance of around 20% on Friday.