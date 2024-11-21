Two GHMC Sanitary Field Assistants caught accepting bribes by ACB

Two sanitary field assistants working under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in Circle 18, Jubilee Hills, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes.

The arrested, identified as Md. Saleem Khan, and G. Ramesh, were caught red-handed while the latter accepted a bribe of ₹25,000 from a local businessman on behalf of Saleem Khan. The complainant alleged that the officials demanded a bribe of ₹60,000 to avoid imposing a fine on their coffee shop.

The tainted amount was recovered from Ramesh and the duo was produced in the Nampally Special Court for SPE and ACB Cases in Hyderabad.

