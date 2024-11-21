ADVERTISEMENT

Two GHMC Sanitary Field Assistants caught accepting bribes by ACB

Published - November 21, 2024 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two sanitary field assistants working under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in Circle 18, Jubilee Hills, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes.

The arrested, identified as Md. Saleem Khan, and G. Ramesh, were caught red-handed while the latter accepted a bribe of ₹25,000 from a local businessman on behalf of Saleem Khan. The complainant alleged that the officials demanded a bribe of ₹60,000 to avoid imposing a fine on their coffee shop.

The tainted amount was recovered from Ramesh and the duo was produced in the Nampally Special Court for SPE and ACB Cases in Hyderabad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US