Two GHMC Sanitary Field Assistants caught accepting bribes by ACB

Published - November 21, 2024 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two sanitary field assistants working under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in Circle 18, Jubilee Hills, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes.

The arrested, identified as Md. Saleem Khan, and G. Ramesh, were caught red-handed while the latter accepted a bribe of ₹25,000 from a local businessman on behalf of Saleem Khan. The complainant alleged that the officials demanded a bribe of ₹60,000 to avoid imposing a fine on their coffee shop.

The tainted amount was recovered from Ramesh and the duo was produced in the Nampally Special Court for SPE and ACB Cases in Hyderabad.

