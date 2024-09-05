Two gates of Singur dam opened to release excess water 

Due to continuous heavy rains over the past week, Singur dam has reached its full capacity, prompting the release of excess water downstream.

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and District Collector Kranti Valluru performed a special puja before releasing water through two crest gates on Thursday. Gates 4 and 6 were opened to release 16,284 cusecs of water downstream as floodwaters continued to pour into the reservoir.

Officials raised the gates by 1.50 metres to manage the rising water levels. At present, the dam holds 28.55 tmc water, of which 2,822 cusecs are being released through the hydroelectric project gates of TG Genco, and 16,284 cusecs through the dam gates, making a total discharge of 19,106 cusecs downstream.

“A full reservoir will provide water for irrigation throughout the year,” Mr. Rajanarasimha assured farmers. He urged people living along the Manjira River basin downstream of the project to remain alert due to the release of floodwaters.

Later, he visited a tourism park near the project, and expressed his commitment to improving the park’s infrastructure to boost tourism in the area.

The Minister also attended a Teachers’ Day function at Baswapur Model School. He spoke on the crucial role of teachers in shaping students’ future. When principal Jyoti raised concerns about delays in completing the construction of a new dormitory, the Minister instructed officials to expedite the work without compromising on quality.

