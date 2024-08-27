ADVERTISEMENT

Two from Telangana selected for National Teachers’ Awards

Published - August 27, 2024 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two teachers from Telangana, Prabhakar Reddy Pesara of Zilla Parishad Secondary School, Thirumalayapalem in Khammam district, and Thaduri Sampath Kumar, ZPHS Dammannapet in Siricilla district, have been selected for National Teachers’ Awards 2024 by the Ministry of Education.

The duo is among the 50 teachers selected from across the country. They will be felicitated on Teachers’ Day on September 5 in a ceremony to be held at Vigyan Bhawan.

According to the Ministry’s communication, each award carries a certificate of merit, ₹50,000 cash, and a silver medal. The goal of the award “is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those who through their commitment have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of students.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US