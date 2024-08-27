Two from Telangana selected for National Teachers’ Awards

Two teachers from Telangana, Prabhakar Reddy Pesara of Zilla Parishad Secondary School, Thirumalayapalem in Khammam district, and Thaduri Sampath Kumar, ZPHS Dammannapet in Siricilla district, have been selected for National Teachers’ Awards 2024 by the Ministry of Education.

The duo is among the 50 teachers selected from across the country. They will be felicitated on Teachers’ Day on September 5 in a ceremony to be held at Vigyan Bhawan.

According to the Ministry’s communication, each award carries a certificate of merit, ₹50,000 cash, and a silver medal. The goal of the award “is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those who through their commitment have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of students.”