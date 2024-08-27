GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two from Telangana selected for National Teachers’ Awards

Published - August 27, 2024 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two teachers from Telangana, Prabhakar Reddy Pesara of Zilla Parishad Secondary School, Thirumalayapalem in Khammam district, and Thaduri Sampath Kumar, ZPHS Dammannapet in Siricilla district, have been selected for National Teachers’ Awards 2024 by the Ministry of Education.

The duo is among the 50 teachers selected from across the country. They will be felicitated on Teachers’ Day on September 5 in a ceremony to be held at Vigyan Bhawan.

According to the Ministry’s communication, each award carries a certificate of merit, ₹50,000 cash, and a silver medal. The goal of the award “is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those who through their commitment have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of students.”

Related Topics

Telangana / award and prize / teachers

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.