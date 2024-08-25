Two from Hyderabad held for ₹175 crore online scam

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Headquarters in Hyderabad has arrested two individuals for their involvement in a ₹175 crore online fraud.

The accused, Mohammed Shoeb Tauqeer, 34, and Mahmood Bin Ahmed Bawazir, 49, were apprehended on August 24 based on a suo moto complaint filed by the Cyber Security Bureau.

“The Cyber Security Bureau’s data analysis team identified suspicious activity linked to six bank accounts in a branch of State Bank of India (SBI) located at Shamsheergunj. Upon closer investigation, it was revealed that a massive influx of funds flowed through these accounts within a short timeframe (March- April 2024). Further probe revealed approximately 600 complaints linked to these accounts, suggesting a large-scale cyber fraud operation,” explained the officials in a press release.

The investigation revealed a mastermind operating from Dubai, along with five associates, who targeted vulnerable individuals. “Their strategy involved luring people into opening bank accounts and using them for illegal activities such as cybercrime and hawala transactions. These account holders were offered commissions for their participation,” added the officials.

Mohammed Shoeb Tauqeer played a pivotal role in opening the bank accounts and forging the necessary documents. He further facilitated the collection of signatures from account holders on cheques, which were later misused. Mahmood Bin Ahmed Bawazir is believed to be one of the associates who withdrew funds based on instructions from the mastermind. He also allegedly distributed the money to various individuals through designated agents.

The Cyber Security Bureau urges the public to exercise caution and avoid opening bank accounts for others or engaging in suspicious financial transactions.

“If you suspect you have already opened a ‘mule account’ unintentionally, report it immediately to the National Cyber Crime Portal (cybercrime.gov.in) or by dialling 1930,” suggested the release.