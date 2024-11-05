Two from Ernakulam held by Cyberabad police in investment fraud

The Cyber Crime Police Station of Cyberabad arrested two people, Sarath E.S. and Yadhu Krishnan T.B. from Ernakulam, Kerala, in a case of investment fraud.

The accused alleged duped a victim of over ₹57.66 lakh by promising high returns on a fraudulent investment platform.

The victim lodged a complaint in April 2024 alleging that he was contacted by the accused, claiming to be representatives of Allianz Global Investor. They initially provided stock recommendations and facilitated trades through his demat account. Later, they pressured him to participate in a wealth plan using an app.

“The victim initially saw some success, being able to withdraw funds after the first round of trading. However, things changed when he invested in alleged IPOs and was told he needed to deposit additional funds to secure the allocated shares. The accused threatened legal action if he refused,” said the police.

When the victim tried to withdraw his funds later, they imposed a seemingly high 22% tax. Even after paying this tax, the promised returns were never received, resulting in a total loss of ₹57,66,944.

Following a complaint, the police apprehended Sarath E.S., identified as the bank account supplier who provided accounts for the scam on a commission basis. They also arrested Yadhu Krishnan, who received a portion of the victim’s money in his personal bank account. Both of them were arrested in Ernakulam and presented before the court before being brought to Hyderabad.