Two from A.P. caught smuggling ganja, hashish oil worth ₹10 lakh

March 28, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau,Naveen Kumar _11874

 

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rajendranagar, along with Mailardevpally police, nabbed two men who were found in possession of three litres of hashish oil and 28 kg of marijuana worth ₹10 lakh on Monday. 

The accused were identified as Jonna Swamy, 20, and Golli Kumara Swamy, 20, both residents of Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh, said police, adding that their supplier, Laxman Rao alias Lachanna, is absconding. 

“After planning to smuggle drugs to earn easy money, in June 2022, they transported 180 kg of dry ganja to Tamil Nadu when the Prattipadu of A.P. Police intercepted their vehicle and arrested them. After they were released in February 2023, they again tried to smuggle the drugs. They took off from A.P. with three litres of hashish oil and 28 kg ganja in a public transport bus. While they deboarded and were waiting at Aramghar crossroads, they were nabbed by our teams,” said police. 

